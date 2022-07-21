Maine Open Farm Day will be held on Sunday, July 24. An annual celebration held across the state, open farm day is an open-house style event during which host farms extend an invitation to the public to learn more about their businesses and what they do.

Each farm visit is different, and depending on your visit, you can experience the variety of agriculture on display.

Beau Chemin Preservation Farm, 1749 Finntown Road, Waldoboro sells in season berries, field-raised perennials, cut flowers and pelargoniums. This farm specializes in heritage varieties of livestock and plants and offers wool from four endangered heritage breeds of sheep. Ducklings are available in late spring. Wool, breeding stock, spinning demos are offered year round. Hours: Daily. Call ahead. Berries, perennials, flowers, eggs, ducklings are certified organic.

Briggs Farm, 254 Jones Road, Somerville, is a small family farm on an 1860s homestead run by Corey and Alicia O’Connell. The farm focuses on raising cows and pigs for meat, laying hens for farm fresh eggs, farm fresh veggies, and an apiary of bees for raw honey.

Broad Arrow Farm, 33 Benner Road, Bristol, is a farm specialty food market. Broad Arrow offers pasture-raised, organic-fed meats and charcuterie, chef-prepared meals, Maine craft beers, artisanal breads and bagels, Maine cheeses and other dairy, free-range eggs, organic produce, and all the ingredients for breakfast, lunch, supper, and snacks.

Cape Newagen Alpaca Farm, 1020 Hendricks Hill Road, Southport, sells farm raised alpaca yarn. Cape Newagen alpacas feed on hay grown and harvested in the Midcoast. They are raised with care for the land which they inhabit, within the island community in which they live.

Dragonfly Cove Farm, Dresden, raises and sells eggs, livestock meats, and processed products.

Lakin’s Gorges Cheese East Forty Farm, located at 2361 Friendship Road, Waldoboro. The award winning Lakin’s Gorges Cheese was founded in 2011 and produces original recipe cow’s milk cheeses, year round.

Odd Alewives Farm Brewery is located at 99 Old Route 1 in Waldoboro.

Pumpkin Vine Family Farm is located at 217 Hewett Road in Somerville. Pumpkin Vine Family Farm is a goat dairy and farm education center, as well as a community gathering place. Their Nubian and Alpine goats graze hill pastures, providing high quality milk for a full range of dairy products, from raw milk, yogurt and smoothies, to fresh and aged cheeses.

SeaLyon Farm, 1799 Alna Road in Alna, is service-disabled, veteran-owned farm growing vegetables, lavender, and berries on a 21-acre site. The farm grows all of their own produce with sustainable, organic practices. They have a wide variety of homemade jams, dill pickles, dilly beans, tomatillo salsa, and lavender products available.

Morris Farm, 156 Gardiner Road, in Wiscasset, was founded in 1995. The Morris Farm was created in an effort to preserve and operate one of the last remaining farms in Wiscasset. In the ensuing years, trustees, community volunteers, members, and staff have worked tirelessly to restore and expand the farm’s buildings and care for the land. We are now a “Forever Farm,” as designated by the Maine Farmland Trust.

TLC Fiber and Alpaca Farm, 40 Horsecents Lane, Waldoboro, was established in 2012. They strive to create a loving environment for animals that need forever homes. One of their goals is for people to come and enjoy the animals. The owners endeavor to create a retreat for people as well as their rescued critters.

