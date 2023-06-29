Maine State Aquarium Open House

The Maine State Aquarium, a program of the Maine Department of Marine Resources, will hold an open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Wednesday, June 28 through Saturday, July 1 to preview the educational attractions to come when the aquarium opens its doors for good next summer.

Timed to correspond with the Boothbay Harbor Windjammer Days Festival, the aquarium’s open house will feature new touch tanks with a variety of species for hands-on exploration, photographic displays by renowned underwater photographer Keith Ellenbogen, profiles of Department of Marine Resources scientists working on groundbreaking research, and arts and crafts for children.

Later this summer, the aquarium will again open its doors for talks by department science staff to provide visitors an inside look into the research that helps protect and sustain Maine’s valuable marine resources and environment. A schedule will be posted on the aquarium’s website and social media sites.

“We plan to showcase the important work going on in the (Department of Marine Resource’s) Science Bureau that most people don’t know about,” said Dottie Yunger, director of the Maine State Aquarium.

Two such presentations have been scheduled and more will be in the coming days. A lobster research presentation is scheduled for Friday, July 28 and a presentation on emerging research into white shark presence in the Gulf of Maine is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 16.

“We have been working hard to improve the visitor experience here at the aquarium, including redesigning the space so visitors can enjoy hands-on learning as well as informative and inspiring exhibits,” Yunger said. “We look forward to seeing old and new friends of the aquarium as we take this first step toward our full grand opening in 2024.”

“Unfortunately, COVID supply chain and workforce issues combined with needed system repairs and updates have caused (the department) to postpone the full grand reopening until next summer,” said department Commissioner Patrick Keliher. “This summer’s four-day open house will allow us to share the new vision for the aquarium with the local community and those visiting the area. While disappointed in the delay, we do have some great programs through the summer to highlight (the department)’s work in the Gulf of Maine.”

For more information, go to maine.gov/dmr/programs/education-division/maine-state-aquarium.

