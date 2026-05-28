MaineHealth Lincoln Hospital to Host Forums on Labor and Delivery Assessment

MaineHealth Lincoln Hospital will host a series of community forums to share information and gather feedback regarding the ongoing assessment of labor and delivery services at the hospital.

The first forum will take place from 5-6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 1 in the Boothbay Region Elementary School gymnasium, at 238 Townsend Ave. in Boothbay Harbor. The event is not sponsored by the Boothbay-Boothbay Harbor Community School district, nor does it necessarily represent the values and opinions of the board of trustees, the Boothbay-Boothbay Harbor School Committee, or the school community at large.

The second will take place from 5-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2 in the Great Salt Bay Community School gymnasium, at 559 Main St. in Damariscotta.

The forums are part of MaineHealth Lincoln Hospital’s commitment to open communication and community engagement as the organization evaluates opportunities to strengthen and sustain access to high-quality care in Lincoln County and across the region.

Hospital leaders will provide an overview of the assessment process and discuss the current healthcare landscape impacting rural hospitals and labor and delivery services. Attendees will also have the opportunity to share feedback and perspectives.

“At MaineHealth Lincoln Hospital, we are focused on providing safe, high-quality and sustainable care for our communities,” said Cindy Wade, president of MaineHealth Lincoln Hospital. “We recognize how important labor and delivery services are to our patients, families, and communities, and we are committed to listening carefully and communicating openly throughout this process.”

No formal decisions have been made regarding labor and delivery services at Lincoln Hospital. This assessment is part of broader regional efforts across the MaineHealth Coastal Region to evaluate opportunities to strengthen care delivery, improve access, and ensure long-term sustainability amid ongoing healthcare workforce and operational challenges.

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