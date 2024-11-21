Make an Expedition Pack Basket at Coastal Rivers Workshop

Participants will weave their own expedition pack basket at a workshop hosted by Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7.

This workshop is suitable for any level of experience, from beginner to advanced. Guest instructor Jes Steele, of Woodthrush Wilderness LLC, will provide step-by-step instructions to help participants create a 21-inch basket using premium reed that she harvests herself. All baskets will have a base, feet, either an ash or oak handle, and straps, which are available in various colors.

The program will take place in the Denny Conservation and Education Center, at 12 Round Top Lane in Damariscotta. The cost to participate is $140 for Coastal Rivers members or $160 for nonmembers, which includes the cost of the materials and instruction. Registration is required at coastalrivers.org/events.

Steele has been working in the field of adventure and environmental education for more than 30 years. For more information, go to woodthrushwilderness.com.

Coastal Rivers is a nonprofit, member-supported, nationally accredited land trust caring for the lands and waters of the Damariscotta-Pemaquid region by conserving special places, protecting water quality, creating trails and public access, and deepening connections to nature through education programs.

For more information, email info@coastalrivers.org or go to coastalrivers.org.

