On Saturday, June 4, White Fox Taverna Food Truck & Catering will be at Oxbow’s Brewery and Tasting Room in Newcastle offering delicious Mediterranean-style street food for sale starting at noon. The tasting room features a rotating selection of fresh draft beer brewed on site as well as nonalcoholic beverages and snacks from Maine producers.

On that Saturday, visitors to Oxbow’s farmhouse brewery can enjoy delicious wood-fired grilled food prepared by Niko Regas, an experienced chef who drew upon over 25 years of experience to start White Fox Taverna, a Farmington-based restaurant which transitioned to a food truck in 2021 after the pandemic delayed opening plans. Oxbow is situated on 19 acres with plenty of places to sit and enjoy good food paired with fresh farmhouse ales including a new deck behind the brewery and tasting room overlooking a scenic pond.

Visitors are also welcome to walk around Oxbow’s small orchard and farm, where they grow fruit for their beers and raise pigs for the Oxbow Beer Garden in Oxford and their Portland location and food partner, Duckfat. Those with a thirst for adventure and recreation are encouraged to explore the trails in their backwoods that are well-suited for hiking, biking and trail running or just peacefully wandering and enjoying the beauty and tranquility of nature this time of year.

More information about Regas and White Fox Taverna can be found online at whitefoxtaverna.com. For more information, go to oxbowbeer.com.

Oxbow Brewing Co. was founded in 2011 and is located at 274 Jones Woods Road in Newcastle.

