Meeting to Determine USDA Funding Priorities for Kennebec, Lincoln Counties November 16, 2023 at 11:50 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWeigh in on Allocation of Local USDA Funding on Dec. 6Meeting on Spending Of USDA Funds for Lincoln, Kennebec CountiesMeeting on USDA Funding for Lincoln, Kennebec CountiesConservation Meeting to Discuss Priorities for Federal FundingInvasive-Plant Work Day at Dodge Point Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!