Memorial Day Observance at Pownalborough Courthouse

Lincoln County Historical Association will carry out its 69th commemoration of Memorial Day at the Pownalborough Courthouse in Dresden on Monday, May 29. The gathering will be called together at 23 Courthouse Road at 11 a.m. to be led up the old road to the Court House Cemetery by members of the Colonial Maine Living History Association.

Veteran soldiers of three wars will be remembered through short reflections on their lives, and bouquets will be placed upon their graves.

Everyone is invited to stay on after the conclusion of the Memorial Day ceremonies and enjoy the grounds. A nature trail follows the high bank of the Kennebec River through a beautiful old stand of white pine. The well-marked trail system continues across Route 128. Bring a picnic lunch. Sharp-eyed visitors will catch a glimpse of one of the site’s resident bald eagles.

Lincoln County Historical Association is a nonprofit organization that provides stewardship for the 1754 Chapman-Hall House in Damariscotta, the 1761 Pownalborough Courthouse in Dresden, and the 1811 Old Jail and Museum in Wiscasset.

For more information, go to lincolncountyhistory.org or find the association on Facebook.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

