The second annual Michelle Winkley Creamer Cancer benefit will be hosted by Delano Seafood and Delano Seafood Shack on Saturday, July 10 with a rain date of Saturday, July 17.

Events include a dunk tank where you can dunk Waldoboro officials or celebrities, a 50/50 raffle, and a silent auction. Delano Seafood and Seafood Shack owner Kendall Delano will donate $5 to the Maine Cancer Foundation from every sale at the store or shack.

Anyone who would like to donate to the cause should make checks payable to Delano Seafood with Maine Cancer Foundation in the memo line or make the check out directly to the Maine Cancer Foundation and leave it at the store or shack. It is located at 2090 Atlantic Highway, Route 1, in Waldoboro. Items to be donated for the silent auction should also be left at the store or shack.

Last year’s event raised $4,281. For more details or information, please call Kendall Delano 691-6656.

