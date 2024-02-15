Mid-Coast Audubon Bird Seed Sale Fundraiser February 15, 2024 at 9:51 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMid-Coast Audubon Announces Bird Seed Sale FundraiserBird Seed Sale FundraiserMid-Coast Audubon Bird Seed FundraiserMid-Coast Audubon Bird Seed FundraiserMid-Coast Audubon Holds Bird Seed Sale Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!