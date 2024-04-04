Mid-Coast Audubon Birding Field Trip April 13 April 4, 2024 at 9:43 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSpring Hikes with Damariscotta River AssociationDr. Stephen Kress to Lead June Bird WalkMid-Coast Audubon to Host ‘Birds of Belfast Bay’ Program Sept. 20Damariscotta Mills Birding Field Trip March 16DRA Fall Bird Walk Focuses on Migration Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!