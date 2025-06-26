Mid-Coast Audubon Offers Intro To Birding Field Trip

Mid-Coast Audubon is offering an introduction to birding at Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust’s Salt Bay Farm in Damariscotta at 7 a.m. Sunday, June 29.

The field trip is perfect for new birders and those who prefer an easy outing. If one is curious about birding but unsure where to start or if longer walks aren’t preferred, this is a great way to enjoy bird watching at your own pace.

Participants will spend most of the time watching feeders, just a short walk from the parking lot. Attendees should feel free to bring a chair for added comfort. For those interested, a small group may walk down to the pond for even more bird sightings.

The group will meet at 7 a.m. at the Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust parking lot, at 110 Belvedere Road. Birders of all ages and skill levels are welcome. Attendees do not need to be an Audubon member to join in.

Mid-Coast Audubon’s mission is to promote long-term, responsible use of natural resources through informed membership, education and community awareness.

For more information about this and future events, go to midcoast.maineaudubon.org/events.

