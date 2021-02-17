Mid-Coast Audubon Presents Birding in Costa Rica

Mid-Coast Audubon and Camden Public Library will host a free online Zoom pictorial overview of the 2020 Maine Audubon trip to Costa Rica on Thursday, Feb. 18 at 6 p.m.

Maine Audubon Staff Naturalist Doug Hitchcox will give a lively visual presentation about a trip he and 10 Audubon members took to Costa Rica, a birding paradise. This travelogue will follow the group’s travels day by day, highlighting the amazing birds, delicious food, and stunning vistas, as well as the conservation issues of the area and importance of ecotourism.

This will be a free online presentation hosted by the Camden Public Library. To register for the event, email Julia Pierce at jpierce@librarycamden.org to request the Zoom login information.

Though the country is smaller than the state of West Virginia, there are more than 850 species of birds, a reflection of Costa Rica’s great variety of habitats and its location between tropical South America and temperate North America. The presentation will tour the Caribbean and Pacific lowland tropical forests, pine-oak temperate forests, and an elfin forest at 11,000 feet.

Mid-Coast Audubon’s mission is to promote long-term, responsible use of natural resources through informed membership, education and community awareness. For listings of other free programs and field trips hosted by Mid-Coast Audubon, go to midcoast.maineaudubon.org/events.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

