Mid-Coast Retired Educators Association Meets Nov. 14

The Mid-Coast Retired Educators Association invites all Lincoln County retired educators to attend the group’s Tuesday, Nov. 14 meeting at the Topsham Public Library, at 25 Foreside Road in Topsham. The meeting will begin at 10:30 a.m.

The program will feature Kate McBrien, Maine’s state archivist, whose talk is titled “What Really Happened on Malaga Island?”

Many know that Malaga is an island at the mouth of the New Meadows River near Phippsburg. Home to an interracial community during the late 1800s, it was abandoned when the state forcibly removed its inhabitants in 1911. Many myths and misconceptions surround the island’s history and its residents. McBrien will sort fact from fiction.

An optional lunch will be provided by Simply Susie’s Catering following the talk. The cost is $15. For more information, go to tinyurl.com/mcrea2023-24.

