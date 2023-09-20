Midcoast Conservancy Full Moon Paddle Sept. 28

Midcoast Conservancy will host a full moon paddle at the Hidden Valley Nature Center in Jefferson from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept 28. Participants can enjoy the silvery glow of the harvest moon from canoes provided by the nature center as they glide along Little Dyer Pond after a beautiful mile-and-a-half hike into the woods.

Little Dyer Pond is a true Great Pond with no public boat launch and almost no shoreline development. Midcoast Conservancy will provide the canoes, paddles, and life jackets. All ages are welcome. Participants should be comfortable in a canoe on flat water, able to steer a canoe, and able to walk three miles on moderate trails.

Space is limited by the number of boats available, and pre-registration is required. More information and registration is available online at mc-consrv.org/septfullmoonpaddle. Participants should meet at the welcome center no later than 6:30 p.m. and bring flashlights or headlamps for the hike back to the parking lot.

Hidden Valley Nature Center’s canoes are available to rent anytime between dawn and dusk. Midcoast Conservancy’s Hidden Valley Nature Center is open to the public 365 days a year, dawn to dusk. Comprising 1,000 acres of diverse habitat, and laced with nearly 30 miles of multi-use trails, Hidden Valley Nature Center makes a great classroom for nature-based learning and non-motorized recreation.

For more information, go to midcoastconservancy.org or call 389-5150.

