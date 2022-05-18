Midcoast Conservancy Offers Paddle Series on Damariscotta Lake

Anyone eager to explore Damariscotta Lake is invited to join Midcoast Conservancy for monthly paddles this summer. This unique lake has wonders around every corner.

Thursdays from 4:30–6:30 p.m., starting on June 2, participants will meet at the Bunker Hill Road boat launch to go over paddling basics and safety before embarking. The group should be on the water for about an hour and a half. Damariscotta Lake has no shortage of inlets, islands and coves that will provide superb paddling enticements.

The events are free, but registration is required for each Thursday. Boats, paddles and PFDs are available at no charge but must be requested on registration form, or attendees may bring their own boats.

No participants under 12 (unless individual queries are made, and then leaders will evaluate on a case by case basis). All participants under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information, and to register, go to midcoastconservancy.org/events.

