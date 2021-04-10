Midcoast Conservancy Offers Two Bird Walks

Midcoast Conservancy will offer two spring walks with bird experts Howie Nielsen and Jonathan Alderfer, who will share their bird identification skills. The first walk will be from 7-10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 12 and the second will take place from 7-10 a.m. on Saturday, May 29.

Each will be a short-distance, slow walk at Hidden Valley Nature Center in Jefferson to enjoy the birds of woodland and bog habitats. The group will explore the wonders of Hidden Valley’s kettlehole bog from the boardwalk that extends well into the bog.

Nielsen is world-renowned birder with local roots and expertise. Alderfer is a nationally known bird artist and author who has worked on many of National Geographic’s birding books.

Attendees should bring binoculars if possible, although they are not absolutely necessary, and have appropriate footwear for wet and muddy conditions and tick-deterrent clothing or repellent. Rain date for each walk is the following day. For more information or to register, go to midcoastconservancy.org/explore/events.

Midcoast Conservancy is a vibrant regional land trust that works to protect vital lands and waters on a scale that matters and to inspire wonder and action on behalf of all species and the earth. The organization works throughout the Sheepscot River, Medomak River, and Damariscotta Lake watersheds. For more information, go to midcoastconservancy.org or call 389-5150.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

