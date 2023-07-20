Midcoast Conservancy Young Volunteer Kickoff July 22

Midcoast Rising is a vibrant community of young people in Midcoast Maine dedicated to making a tangible difference through volunteering at Midcoast Conservancy.

The group is looking for new members to tackle impactful projects that enhance local trails, protect the environment, and create a lasting impact on local communities. Members of Midcoast Rising also enjoy the opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals at quarterly social meet-ups.

Join the group from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, July 22 at Tin Top Cider Co. in Alna to learn more about volunteer opportunities with Midcoast Conservancy and become a part of this community.

From 4-8 p.m. that evening, Midcoast Conservancy will also be the guest bartender for good at Tin Top Cider. Midcoast Conservancy staff will be behind the bar and Tin Top Cider will donate a portion of the night’s proceeds and all tips.

For more information, go to midcoastconservancy.org, call 389-5150, or find Midcoast Conservancy on Facebook.

