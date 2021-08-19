Midcoast Conservancy’s Live Edge Music Festival Tickets on Sale Now

Save the date: Sunday, Sept. 19! Midcoast Conservancy is happy to announce the 9th annual Live Edge music festival at Hidden Valley Nature Center. A fun-filled day of live music, great local food and beer, and even belly dancing – all set in the midst of HVNC’s 1,000 acres of trails, pond shore frontage and bogs. This year’s all-Maine musical line-up includes Primo Cubano, 12/OC, the Jamie Saft New Zion Trio and singer-songwriters Katie Daggett and Ed DesJardins -a testament to the vibrant local music scene! Local food and beer will be available all day, from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

As in past years, advance tickets will come with a $20 voucher good for a second entrée at 11 local restaurants, but this year there’s a sweet twist to the deal. Midcoast Conservancy wants to thank the restaurants who have so generously supported Live Edge over the years, and it recognizes that this has been a very rough year and a half for its restaurant friends. As part of the Midcoast Conservancy Giving Back effort, restaurants will be reimbursed for every voucher they honor so that there is no cost to their participation in the deal. Midcoast Conservancy Giving Back is made possible by the very generous support of sponsors Cribstone Capital, Ames True Value and Mexicali Blues.

For $20, advance ticket buyers will receive a voucher good for up to $20 on a second entrée at 11 fantastic restaurants: Slates, Liberal Cup, River House, Savory Maine, Damariscotta River Grill, Newcastle Publick House, Montsweag Farm Restaurant, Cloud 9, A-1 Diner, El Oso and Ada’s Kitchen. Festival entry is practically free once the voucher is used! Tickets are available now online at bit.ly/liveedgemusic, and will be available for in-person purchase at Mexicali Blues, Sheepscot General Store and the Alna General Store after Aug. 20.

Live Edge is supported by long-time sponsors Cribstone Capital, Ames Supply and Mexicali Blues; proceeds from Live Edge support Midcoast Conservancy, an innovative conservation organization whose mission is to protect and restore vital lands and waters on a scale that matters. For more information, go to midcoastconservancy.org, facebook.com/MidcoastConservancy/ or call 389-5150.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

