Midcoast Humane Hosts ‘Speed Dating’ Event with Shelter Pets February 8, 2024 at 11:14 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAnimal Shelters to Host Black Cat BallMidcoast Humane Appoints Interim Executive DirectorHoliday Fundraiser at The Animal House Saves PetsDog Days of Summer Event Aug. 28Midcoast Humane Relaunches Brunswick Animal Shelter Campaign Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!