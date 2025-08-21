Mobius Inc. To Host Cornhole Tournament Fundraiser

All are encouraged to grab a teammate and join Mobius Inc. for “A Hole Lotta Good,” a cornhole tournament fundraiser to benefit local individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The event will take place on Sunday, Sept. 7 at the Nobleboro Little League field on Route 1.

Festivities kick off at 10 a.m. with concessions, games, music, and family-friendly fun. The highlight of the day is the cornhole competition, where teams of two will face off for cash prizes, with $500 for first place and $250 for second place. The team entry fee is $60.

Teams must register by Friday, Aug. 29 by emailing cachorn@mobiusinc.org or calling 563-3511 ext. 308. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

Founded in 1978, Mobius Inc. has been a cornerstone of support for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities across Midcoast Maine. With state funding becoming increasingly challenging, community fundraisers like this one are critical to sustaining services.

For more information, go to mobiusinc.org.

