Morris Farm Announces Fall Classes

Morris Farm will host three classes in November and December, beginning with an earring workshop taught by Barbara Gage from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6. Learn how to make three different styles of earrings using headpins, bead caps, and wires. Supplies will be provided.

Class size is limited to 10-12 people. Sign up before Friday, Oct. 29. The cost is $25, plus $5 for materials.

Lorna Laughland-Winthrop and Skyler Abriola will teach scrapbooking and card making from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 13. Create cards using various scrapbooking materials for the holidays or other special event. Each participant will take home five handcrafted cards.

Class size is limited to 10-15 people. Sign up by Friday, Nov. 5. The cost is $25, plus $5 for materials.

Basket weaving with Maré LaMay will be taught from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11. In this class, weave a traditional market basket. This basket is approximately 10 by 14 inches that can be used for the garden when harvesting veggies and flowers. It can also be used to store newspapers and magazines. This type of basket can be filled with greens and pinecones for the holidays, kindling wood near a wood stove, or filled with gifts for holiday giving.

This basket will be woven in a three-hour class. All supplies and a pattern for the basket are included. Learn the over/under technique of weaving, plus twining, and adding your own design. Information about additional materials will be provided prior to the class.

Class is limited to 10. Sign up by Friday, Nov. 26. The cost is $45, plus $25 for materials.

To sign up, call 882-4080 between noon and 5 p.m. or leave a message, or email morrisfarmvista@gmail.com.

