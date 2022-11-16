The Morris Farm Community Thanksgiving Dinner returns on Thursday, Nov. 17. Join neighbors and friends for an evening of music, good food, and fellowship as Morris Farm celebrates the upcoming holiday season.

Turkey, gravy, stuffing, potato, and more will be provided by the new owners of Back River Bistro, with dessert provided by the Morris Farm Board of Trustees. Community members are asked to bring a side dish to share, keeping with the tradition of sharing and Thanksgiving.

There is no cost for the evening, but donations of non-perishable goods for the food pantry would be welcomed. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and food will be served until 7:30 p.m. or until gone. BYOB always welcome.

For more information, please call 882-4080 or email, info@morrisfarm.org.

