Movies and Live Events Celebrate Maine’s Railroad Heritage

Movies and trains have a long and productive relationship. More than 300 films have captured the anticipation and thrill of leaving, travelling, and returning by train.

From Tuesday, May 6 through Sunday, May 11, a collaboration of 18 nonprofit Maine cinemas, museums, and schools will come together to produce Full Speed Ahead, a statewide festival of entertainment, information, and recreation coinciding with National Train Day, Saturday, May 10 and presenting 24 movies and live activities in 16 locations.

“The festival program spans more than 125 years of history and includes beloved films of every kind for all ages, with live programs and activities related to Maine’s unique railroad heritage,” said Mike Perreault, executive director of Maine Film Center.

A chronological schedule follows. The festival trailer and all program details including ticketing information can be found at mainetrainfest.com.

From Alfred Hitchcock to Wes Anderson, directors have always been attracted to trains as settings for every kind of movie. Three Hitchcock thrillers will play in the festival: “North by Northwest” (1959), “Strangers on a Train” (1951), and “The Lady Vanishes” (1938), along with Anderson’s comedy “The Darjeeling Limited” (2007), classic film noir “The Narrow Margin” (1952), and the first all-star film adaptation of Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express” (1974).

Train travel and movies promise the potential for discovery and romance as in these festival selections: David Lean’s film of Noel Coward’s “Brief Encounter” (1945), named “Most Romantic Movie of All Time” in Time Out Magazine’s 2025 critics poll; Judy Garland’s rousing musical “The Harvey Girls” (1946), featuring the Academy Award-winning song “On the Atchison, Topeka and the Santa Fe;” Billy Wilder’s crime comedy “Some Like It Hot” (1959); Robert Redford’s portrayal of a mythical baseball player in “The Natural” (1984); and the coming-of-age drama “Stand by Me” (1986), based on Stephen King’s novella.

Several festival movies are inspired by historical events and do not contain a digit of CGI —every stunt and visual effect is real: Anthony Mann’s 1951 historic noir “The Tall Target” (based on a plot to assassinate Abraham Lincoln before his first inaugural), John Frankenheimer’s action drama “The Train” (1964; a Nazi plan to transport priceless French art to Germany), and two sprawling epics set against the construction of the Transcontinental Railroad (its completion marked by National Train Day), Cecil B. DeMille’s “Union Pacific” (1939) and Sergio Leone’s “Once Upon a Time in the West” (1968).

Buster Keaton’s 1926 comedy masterpiece “The General,” inspired by the Civil War’s “Great Locomotive Chase,” will screen with live musical accompaniment by Carolyn Swartz.

Screening hosts and guest experts include cinema studies professors Jonathan Cavallero from Bates College and Tricia Welsch from Bowdoin College; Maine International Film Festival’s co-founder Ken Eisen; biographer and film historian Mark Griffin; novelist and screenwriter Michael Koryta; artist and filmmaker Alan Magee; and author and host on Turner Classic Movies Alicia Malone.

The festival poster was created by Bob Staake, illustrator of 23 covers for The New Yorker and more than 75 children’s books.

“Movies allow us to engage in discussion on an endless variety of topics,” said Christina Belknap, executive director of Lincoln Theater in Damariscotta. “Hopefully the train festival encourages a conversation about more passenger service throughout Maine. For Midcoast arts organizations like ours, having the train extended to Rockland would be life changing.”

Maine once had five narrow-gauge railroads carrying passengers and freight on small 2-foot-wide tracks. Several of these railroads are gone although engines and other equipment representing all five lines still exist. In Alna, the Wiscasset, Waterville & Farmington Railway Museum supports an ambitious building and restoration program that adheres to historic accuracy, the subject of a May 9 Maine Historical Society livestream.

In western Maine a group recently formed to rebuild part of what was the Bridgton & Saco River Railroad.

“Trains are like big, living toys,” said bestselling author-illustrator Chris Van Dusen, who is hosting “If I Built a Train,” inspired by his “If I Built” book series; a May 10 program about WW&F building from scratch a full-size 1900 locomotive and 1894 passenger car.

That same day, WW&F will also offer train rides to its open-air pavilion for a catered Mother’s Day tea, May 11.

From May 9-11, Boothbay Harbor will present a weekend of free events, starting with Harbor Theater’s screenings of “Thomas and the Magic Railroad” (2000) on May 9, “The Train” on May 10, and “Union Pacific” on May 11. On May 10, Railway Village Museum will offer train rides, light refreshments, and commemoration of their historic Merci Train (Gratitude Train) box car.

In 1949, each state received one of these box cars filled with personal gifts from beleaguered but appreciative post-war French and Italians. The Maine State Museum holds the box car’s contents.

Other free movies include “The Natural” (Lewiston); “Brief Encounter” (Brunswick); and “The General” (Portland, free for students 21 and under).

On May 10, a special STEM Saturday at Owls Head Transportation Museum (free with daily admission) will challenge kids to make play-dough trains and equip them with Squishy Circuits train horns. All aboard for a lot of beeping!

Also on May 10, Belfast & Moosehead Lake Railroad will offer half-price train rides from its Unity station.

Amtrak Downeaster is providing festival attendees with a promo code (v503) for 15% off travel on all Downeaster trains, effective May 1 through Sept. 30, with three-day advance purchase.

“Every organization taking part in Full Speed Ahead is integral to the social, educational, and cultural lives of their towns and cities,” Perreault said. “This wide-ranging community-building project demonstrates how numerous nonprofits can work together to create something bigger than they might do alone, and that’s also something to celebrate.”

