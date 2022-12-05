‘Tis the season for Mrs. Santa’s Kitchen. It will be a grand morning from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 10, with homemade cookies and baked goods being sold by the pound during the Friends of the Bristol Area Library’s annual fundraiser.

Mrs. Santa’s Kitchen is a lovely way to celebrate the holidays and support the Bristol Area Library. Take home cookies and candies for the family or for gifts for friends. Plan to attend Mrs. Santa’s Kitchen on Saturday, Dec. 10, and bring a basket or tin, or use plates that will be provided.

While adults choose some gourmet treats, the children will be entertained with holiday storytime, singing, and crafts. There is something for everyone. Next-door, used paperbacks and hardback books will be on sale in the used bookstore-the Bristol Book Ends. There are fiction and non-fiction, children’s books, and holiday books too.

The Bristol Area Library is located at the corner of Route 130 and Old County Road with regular hours Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 2-5 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon. For more information, go to bal.tidewater.net.

