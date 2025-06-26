Multi-County Amateur Radio Field Day in Waldoboro

The Pen Bay Amateur Radio Club (W1PBR) and the Lincoln County Amateur Radio Club (K1LX) are joining forces for ARRL Field Day 2025, the largest annual amateur radio operating event in North America. This event will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 28-29, at Medomak Valley High School in Waldoboro.

ARRL Field Day, organized by the American Radio Relay League, brings together tens of thousands of amateur radio operators across the U.S. and Canada. The purpose is to test emergency communication capabilities, practice portable operations, and increase public awareness of the vital role amateur radio plays in times of need.

Far from being a thing of the past, amateur radio offers a dynamic mix of technology, communication, public service, and hands-on learning. With a license from the Federal Communications Commission, amateur (or “ham”) radio operators gain the legal ability to explore radio technologies, connect with people around the world — even astronauts aboard the International Space Station — and assist during disasters when traditional communications fail.

Ham radio can operate independently of the commercial grid, making it a critical tool for emergency response.

During Field Day, participants will set up temporary radio stations powered by generators, batteries, or solar energy. Over a continuous 24-hour period, licensed operators will attempt to make as many contacts as possible with other Field Day stations across the continent using voice, Morse code, and digital modes.

The public is invited to attend. Visitors can observe live radio operations, learn about emergency communication techniques, and even get on the air themselves under the supervision of a licensed ham operator. A special Get On The Air Station will be available at the event, designed specifically for newcomers, unlicensed guests, and recently licensed operators.

All are welcome.

