Mushroom Foraging Workshop

It seems like everyone is fascinated by wild mushrooms, from foraging and eating, to medicinal use and the use of psychedelics to improve learning and address depression. The only thing standing in the way is acquiring the knowledge and confidence to tell the good mushrooms from those that can sicken someone.

The good news is that there are a handful of common, easily identified, great edibles or medicinals that can satisfy most people’s hunger for mushrooms. Maine is home to a number of world-class edible mushrooms easily found on a walk through the woods and fields.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 18, mushroom expert Greg Marley will lead a day-long workshop at Hidden Valley Nature Center in Jefferson to help build the basic knowledge needed to identify common mushrooms and to begin a lifetime of wild mushrooming. The class will combine indoor lecture and outdoor experience in the forest to explore identification features, ecology, and the seasonal occurrence of mushrooms.

The group will look at edible as well as common poisonous mushrooms and may end the day by cooking some of the mushrooms they find. This is an opportunity to learn a few common edible and medicinal mushrooms, and build skills to identify more.

Participants should come prepared for a mild hike and a fun learning day, and are invited to bring fresh examples of mushrooms from their local woods and fields. No experience is needed. To learn more and register, go to bit.ly/3WyhMxS.

Marley has been collecting, studying, eating, growing and teaching mushrooms for over 45 years. He has spread his love of mushrooms through walks, talks and classes held across New England for over 35 years. Marley is the author of “Mushrooms for Health; Medicinal Secrets of Northeastern Fungi,” (Downeast Books, 2009) and the award-winning “Chanterelle Dreams, Amanita Nightmares; The Love Lore and Mystic of Mushrooms” (Chelsea Green, 2010).

