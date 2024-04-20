MVHS Empty Bowl Supper May 2

The 22nd annual Medomak Valley High School Empty Bowl Supper is being held on Thursday, May 2 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the MVHS cafeteria.

This event is a culmination project by ceramic students to participate positively in the community by supporting local food banks. Students in ceramics courses have been working hard to make one-of-a-kind bowls over the last several months that will be sold as meal tickets for a dinner provided by teachers, students and their families, and community organizations.

For just $10, attendees will get a bowl to take home, as well as a delicious meal. All proceeds will be split amongst the food banks serving the district’s five towns – Waldoboro, Washington, Warren, Union, and Friendship.

In addition to the supper, the MVHS jazz band will be performing, and a silent auction benefiting the RSU 40 Arts Boosters will be taking place to help support its mission to provide more arts programming and resources to the students in RSU 40.

The boosters are currently looking for donations for the silent auction and would love to include new or very gently used handmade items. A variety of items in assorted shapes, sizes, materials, and price points will make this auction fun for everyone.

Students who donate artwork will receive a 50% commission on any of their works sold in the auction. Should one choose to donate a large ticket item and place a bidding minimum, the boosters will expect them to pick it up after the auction has ended if it does not sell.

Bowls and food are based on a first-come, first-served basis.

