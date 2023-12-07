National Wreaths Across America Day to be Commemorated in Damariscotta

Hillside Cemetery in Damariscotta, an official Wreaths Across America location, will host a wreath-laying ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 16, joining more than 3,700 other locations across the country for National Wreaths Across America Day.

Coordinated and led by local volunteers, sponsorship groups have raised funds throughout the year to sponsor the placement of 200 wreaths on the headstones of fallen service members laid to rest there.

This annual event seeks to further the yearlong mission to “Remember, Honor, Teach,” ensuring the memory of those who served the country endures.

Members of the public who wish to participate are invited to meet at Alna-Anchor Lodge No. 43, at 529 Main St. in Damariscotta at 9:30 a.m. to discuss the process.

Volunteers will then proceed to Hillside Cemetery on Church Street for placement of wreaths at 10 a.m. Hodgdon Street in Damariscotta offers the best place for parking.

Wells-Hussey American Legion Post No. 42 Commander Ryan Coffin will lead the ceremony, which begins at noon. Members from each of the services branches will also be in attendance.

Alna-Anchor Lodge #43 is responsible for coordinating this event.

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992.

For more information, contact Stanley Waltz by calling 380-9873 or email nobleboroceo@gmail.com; or call Barry Knott at 380-6151, or email barry.knott.jr@gmail.com.

