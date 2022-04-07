Native Edible Plants Subject of Next Virtual Supper Club

Veggies to Table’s Supper Club Speaker series continues at 6 p.m. April 14 with Irene Brady Barber, landscape designer and horticultural therapist at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, discussing native edibles for people and pollinators.

There is a buzz in the gardening world, the sound of people asking for and planting more native plants, and the sounds of bees, butterflies and birds saying thank you. Irene’s talk will delve specifically into using native edible plants, that will provide benefit to both people and pollinators.

A large number of native plants are nutritional, medicinal or both, to humans and to native insects and birds, many of whom are important pollinators that are essential to 85-90% of the food available for our nourishment. Barber’s talk will focus on a selection of native edible shrubs and perennials that can be planted in both urban and rural settings, and how they support both pollinators and people.

Each supper club event is held via Zoom with participants cooking a meal at home using as many local ingredients as possible while following a meal theme.

The April meal theme is “Spring Greens and Local Whites.” Participants are challenged to create a meal from local foods featuring the colors green and white in celebration of spring.

Prizes are awarded for the best photos, recipes, theme use, and use of local foods. April prizes have been donated by local businesses Coppertail Farm, Crossroads Coffee, and Oxbow Beer.

Ticket prices are $15 for students, teachers, and essential workers; $35 for all others.

Veggies to Table, a non-profit based in Newcastle, grows organic produce and flowers to donate to those experiencing hunger and needing joy. The Virtual Supper Club series helps support the farm and its mission.

For more information and tickets, go to veggiestotable.org/supperclub.

