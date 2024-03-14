Nature Walk at Rutherford Library March 16

Come enjoy an early spring walk at the Tracy Shore Preserve in South Bristol on Saturday, March 16. This will be an easy walk, poking along and stopping here and there to appreciate the wonders of the woods.

Heather Hardy, a 2020 graduate of the Maine Master Naturalist Program, will lead the walk beginning at the Tracy Shores trailhead at beginning at 10 a.m.

Hardy also serves as the alternate librarian at the Rutherford Library and is a frequent hiker of local trails. The walk is cosponsored by the Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust and Rutherford Library.

All ages are welcome, but no dogs, please. Bring water and wear appropriate footwear and clothing for this time of year. The walk will take approximately two hours.

For more information about this walk and other library programs, call 644-1882, email sblibrary2000@gmail.com, or find Rutherford Library Maine on Facebook.

The library is located at 2000 Route 129 in South Bristol. Regular library hours are noon to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

