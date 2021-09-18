Neighborhood Cookout Sept. 19

Twin Villages Church, at 40 Church St. in Damariscotta, will host a free neighborhood cookout from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19.
The menu will consist of hamburgers, hot dogs, side dishes, and make-your-own ice cream sundaes. All are welcome.
