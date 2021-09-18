Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Neighborhood Cookout Sept. 19

at

Twin Villages Church, at 40 Church St. in Damariscotta, will host a free neighborhood cookout from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19.

The menu will consist of hamburgers, hot dogs, side dishes, and make-your-own ice cream sundaes. All are welcome.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^