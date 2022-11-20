Advanced Search
Items available New Hope Midcoasts holiday sale include tea towels, hand-made chocolates, and Maine Gold syrup. Sale proceeds will benefit the organizations work with individuals affected by domestic abuse. (Photo courtesy New Hope Midcoast)

New Hope Midcoast is holding a holiday sale of Maine-made gifts from now through Thursday, Dec. 15 with pick up from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, or Monday, Dec. 19, at 5 Beech St., Rockland or at 18 Belvedere St., Damariscotta.

Items for sale include tea towels from designer, Jennie Blue, hand-made chocolates and spices from Sugar and Spice Farms, “There’s Grounds for Hope” coffee from Rock City Roasters, and Maine Gold syrup.

Proceeds benefit the agency’s comprehensive support for Midcoast residents affected by domestic abuse including a 24/7 hotline, legal advocacy, emergency sheltering, transitional housing, presentations, and trainings.

For more information, and to place orders, go to newhopemidcoast.org and visit Holiday Shopping 2022 under news and events, or call 691-5969.

