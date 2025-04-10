New Hope Midcoast to Host Event at Skidompha

Domestic abuse is one of the most difficult challenges facing Maine communities today.

Join New Hope Midcoast, Midcoast Maine’s regional domestic violence resource center, from 4-5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 1 at Skidompha Public Library in Damariscotta to learn more about how local organizations are working together to overcome domestic abuse and support those communities who grapple with this concern day after day.

This special event includes New Hope’s new film featuring the stories of two survivors of domestic abuse followed by a panel discussion including New Hope Midcoast Executive Director Rebekah Paredes, Julie LeBlanc, the regional sexual assault forensic examiner (safe) program coordinator at MaineHealth Waldo, Pen Bay, and Lincoln Hospitals; Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Detective Matthew Ryan; and a client featured in the film.

This is a free event. Light refreshments will be served. Everyone is welcome.

For more information, go to newhopemidcoast.org/communties-of-compassion, email developmentdirector@newhopemidcoast.org, or call 691-5969.

