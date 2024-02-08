New Ventures Maine Offers Free Classes in February February 8, 2024 at 11:11 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesTuition-Free Classes Cover Career, Business, and Financial Education This MonthNew Ventures Maine Announces Free Online Workshops‘Connecting Women to Construction Careers’ Online Info SessionNew Ventures Maine Announces Tuition-Free ClassesMidcoast Women Announces Next Program Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!