New Year’s Eve for the ‘Young at Heart’

On Saturday, Dec. 31, the Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce and Information Bureau will host a New Year’s Eve event for the “Young at Heart”’ at The American Legion located at 527 Main St., in Damariscotta. The event begins at 5 p.m. and the ball drops at 9 p.m.

There will be live music with Danowayne Dou, dancing, party favors, prime rib dinner and a cash bar. Tickets are $45 for a single and $80 for a couple, and are available through the chamber.

The New Year’s Eve event is another fundraiser for the Damariscotta Region Chamber, which is working to close the gap on the capital campaign to raise funds to renovate and expand the old Information Bureau building located at Main and Vine streets in Damariscotta.

Come enjoy a wonderful evening of fun while supporting a great cause. For more information, call the chamber at 563-8340.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

