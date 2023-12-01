New Year’s Plunge at Pemaquid to Support Local Kids

All are invited to join Hearty Roots for the first annual Plunge for a Purpose charity event from noon to 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan 1. Gather on the Pemaquid shore and plunge into the bold Atlantic on New Year’s Day.

Participants can plunge, party, or cheer, depending on one’s sensibilities. All ticket sales will support Hearty Roots, a Lincoln County-based youth organization dedicated to getting local kids off the grid and into their hearts by helping them mindfully engage with nature in every season.

This first annual Plunge for a Purpose is the sister event to Hearty Roots’ popular summer fundraiser, Paddle for a Purpose. All proceeds will benefit the mindful, adventurous work of Hearty Roots as they mentor youth to become good stewards of their mental health, and the land.

“What better way to support kids than to have a lot of fun while doing it?” said Haley Bezon, founder and director of Hearty Roots.

Hearty Roots nurtures the precious partnership between mental wellness and physical adventure for 250 kids annually as they mentor local youth in the exploration of Maine’s wild places. The first annual Plunge for a Purpose event is sponsored by First National Bank.

“We pride ourselves on being a community bank, and we are dedicated to supporting community initiatives that bring people together in awareness and joy,” said Susan Norton, First National Bank executive vice president and chief administrative officer.

Starting on the shores of Pemaquid, participants will plunge into the waves at noon, at near high tide. Arrival begins at 11:30 a.m. when coffee and pre-plunge pastries will be provided by local vendors.

Plungers are asked to consider their ability to submerge in the cold ocean, and if the conditions don’t feel right, they will be invited to participate by purchasing a ticket to cheer others on and enjoy the after party of snacks, hot drink, music, and laughter.

Beginning at 12:30 p.m., Hearty Roots will surround plungers with warmth in the form of friends new and old, laughter, celebration, snacks, and hot drinks.

In appreciation for support, Hearty Roots will gift a unique, adventure-based present to the first 100 participants. Presents-for-a-purpose items include gift certificates to Renys and Sherman’s Maine Coast Book Shops, fine vegan leather journals, camp chairs, day outing backpacks, stainless steel mugs, yoga mats, and other inspired items.

Tickets for the plunge and party are $50. Kids plunge free, but must be accompanied and supervised by their grown-up. Plungers can reserve their ticket and pay in advance. Hearty Roots encourages participants to network with friends to have them sponsor a “plungathon,” raising a minimum of the ticket price.

Bring the collected donations to the event with the sign-up form from the events page at heartyroots.org. All participants, regardless of which option they choose, will present one check made payable to Hearty Roots.

Join Hearty Roots for laughter, speaker music, hot drinks, friendships, bakery snacks, and empowering beginnings.

For more information, go to heartyroots.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

