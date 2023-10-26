Newcastle Historical Society’s 25th Anniversary Celebration Nov. 1

At 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1, the Newcastle Historical Society will host a program and celebration to mark the 25th anniversary of its founding.

Newcastle Historical Society President Tim Dinsmore will provide a brief history of the organization and then make a presentation on the society’s most recent project, the restoration of one of Newcastle’s earliest cemeteries.

With generous funding provided by the Glidden Cemetery Association and professional consultation services by Joe Ferrannini of Grave Stone Matters, of Hoosick Falls, N.Y., and Patti Whitten, of Damariscotta, society members have learned to clean, locate, and assemble buried stone fragments, and assist in restoring gravestones of early Newcastle settlers including Nathaniel Bryant.

Dinsmore’s talk, titled “Grave Matters – The Documentation and Restoration of Pleasant Street Cemetery,” is free and open to the public.

This event will be held at the Clayton V. Huntley Fire Station, located at 86 River Road in Newcastle. Immediately following the presentation, coffee and cake will be served in celebration of 25 years of collecting, preserving, and sharing Newcastle’s history.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

