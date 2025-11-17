Next Contra Dance in Damariscotta Nov. 14

The second-Friday-of-the-month Oyster Creek Fiddlers’ contra dance series will continue in Damariscotta from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 14 in the fellowship hall of the Damariscotta Baptist Church, at 4 Bristol Road.

All dancers, from beginners to experienced, are welcome to come dance, to join the band, or to just sit and listen to the music and watch the dancers. Attendees should dress comfortably and casually. There is no need to bring a partner.

Community contra dancing is a social activity that all ages, including children, can enjoy. It has been a part of Maine’s culture since colonial times. The dances are easy to learn and traditionally are accompanied by live dance music.

Kaity Newell will teach and call the dances. Live music will be provided by the Oyster Creek Fiddlers & Friends, a collective of local musicians of all ages who play traditional dance tunes from a variety of traditions, on a variety of acoustic instruments.

As in previous years, Newell will continue to teach and call many popular country dances, including several favorite contra dances, most of which have been danced in New England for over a hundred years.

A freewill donation of $5 to $10 per person is requested. The proceeds from this month’s New Harbor dance will benefit the Community Housing Improvement Project’s fuel assistance fund.

The Oyster Creek Fiddlers’ fourth-Sunday-of-the-month contra dance series in New Harbor will continue at the Willing Workers Hall, at 2617 Bristol Road, from 3-5 p.m. Nov. 23.

The next Damariscotta dance will take place on Dec. 5, the first Friday instead of the second Friday. There will be no December dance in New Harbor.

For more information, call Newell at 462-6137.

