Next Genealogy Roundtable Nov. 14

Researching veteran service will be the topic for the Skidompha Genealogy Roundtable gathering in the library at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14.

The presenters will share resources and hints for uncovering details of service for individuals who have been in the military. The focus will be primarily on American service from the Revolutionary War to the present, though some international resources will be discussed as well.

Summary index cards, pension records, land grants, unit histories, and more can divulge details not available in other resources. Come and learn how to access and utilize those records and more.

Skidompha genealogy volunteers are available Thursday afternoons from 1-3 p.m. to assist members of the public with genealogy and local history questions. The second Thursday of each month is designated for roundtable gatherings. All are welcome.

Skidompha Public Library is located at 184 Main St. in Damariscotta. For more information regarding library programs, call 887-0919.

