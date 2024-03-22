Nobleboro Community Work Day March 30

The Nobleboro Recreation Committee is organizing its first community workday. It is scheduled for 8-11 a.m. on Saturday, March 30. The rain date is Saturday, April 6.

The town landing in particular will be the focus of the workday to clean up after the three major windstorms experienced this winter, and to catch up on deferred projects. Community members are asked to bring rakes, leaf blowers, and shovels.

The goal is to get the popular town landing ready for the recreational season before the dock system is put back in the water.

Volunteers are encouraged to sign up by contacting Phil Page, Terry Spear, Darren York, or Ken York, the members of the recreational committee.

