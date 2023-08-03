North Nobleboro Day Returns Aug. 12

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Each year on the second Saturday of August, the delicious smell of barbecued chicken fills the air in North Nobleboro, accompanied by great music, and family and friends from the community and beyond.

This year, North Nobleboro Day will be held on Saturday, Aug. 12, rain or shine, at the community grounds on Upper East Pond Road in North Nobleboro. This will be the 51st year that members of the North Nobleboro community have joined together to provide a fun-filled day for their neighbors while raising money for donations to benefit the local area. It is a highly anticipated tradition for many in the community and all are welcome to attend.

Booths will open at 9 a.m. The country kitchen will be filled with homemade pies and doughnuts, delicious breads and cakes, baked beans, fudge and more. Hot dogs, fresh-picked corn on the cob, French fries and Round Top ice cream will also be available along with various soft drinks.

Trash and Treasures will return to the community hall, and the selection is always plentiful and well priced – a bargain hunter’s dream.

Right outside the community hall, neighborhood crafters have filled the craft table with many beautiful handmade items for sale.

This year, an expanded silent auction will replace the live auction. With over 50 donations and counting, it is worth a visit to the new tent next to the newly refurbished basketball and pickleball courts. Bidding will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Safely tucked next to the silent auction, kids games and prizes will abound and a pickleball clinic will be offered.

North Nobleboro Day would not be the same without Country Western singer Debbie Myers, who will be back for her 18th year. Her band Redneck Rodeo will be performing from 10 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Myers was the Top Honors Recipient at the 2006 and 2007 Maine Academy of Country Music Awards as Best Female Vocalist and Entertainer of the Year. In past years, she has delighted audiences with tributes to Patsy Cline, Dolly Parton, and Reba McIntyre.

This year, Myers will be followed by Playing Possum, a family trio from Thomaston who will serenade the crowd from 1-4 p.m. with familiar country and folk covers from the Beatles to Alison Kraus.

Nobleboro’s hardworking chicken pit crew will once again have their famous chicken barbecue ready at 11 a.m. and serve through the afternoon until sold out. Chicken dinners are half a chicken barbecued with a secret recipe, coleslaw, a dinner roll, chips, and a beverage.

To donate an auction item, call Holly Harlow at 592-9941. The community hall will be open for donation drop-off from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 5 and from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, Aug. 8-10. Items must be clean. Large appliances, furniture, or workout equipment will not be accepted.

Those wishing to volunteer should call North Nobleboro Community Association President Pam Edwards at 918-637-7398.

The North Nobleboro Community Association is proud to use proceeds from this day for donations to various organizations including Nobleboro Central School and local fire departments and for financial assistance to qualified Nobleboro students. Monies are also used for the upkeep of local cemeteries, the community hall, and the basketball courts.

North Nobleboro Day will take place from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Aug. 12 at the community grounds at the intersection of East Pond Road and Upper East Pond Road, approximately three miles from Route 1 in Nobleboro or three miles from Route 32 in Jefferson.

Cash or check only, no credit or debit cards accepted and no ATM on site.

For more information, find the North Nobleboro Community Association on Facebook.

