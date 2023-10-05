Old Bristol Garden Club to Host Nick Lund Oct. 12

The next meeting of the Old Bristol Garden Club will be held on Thursday, Oct. 12 at The Second Congregational Church of Newcastle at 51 Main St. The meeting will begin at 1:30 p.m. with a short business discussion.

Nick Lund will then discuss the BirdSafe Maine program co-sponsored by Maine Audubon, the Portland Society for Architecture, and the University of Southern Maine. Lund is Maine Audubon’s advocacy and outreach manager.

Somewhere between 300 million and one billion American birds are killed each year after colliding with buildings. Coastal Maine is in the Atlantic Flyway, an important global corridor for bird migration.

Lund will explain which architectural features are most dangerous to birds, which birds are most at risk, and what steps architects and municipalities can take to reduce their impact on migration.

Following the program tea and cookies will be served by this month’s tea committee: Anne Nord, Pat Byrnes, Sandra Doherty, and Denise Gordon. All are welcome and new members can join at any time.

For more information, find Old Bristol Garden Club on Facebook.

