Old Bristol Garden Club to Host Sharon Turner

The next meeting of the Old Bristol Garden Club will take place on Thursday, January 11 at Second Congregational Church, 51 Main St. in Newcastle.

The meeting will begin at 1:30 p.m. with a short business discussion followed by a presentation by Sharon Turner of Crystal Lake Farm.

Located in Washington, Crystal Lake Farm is a collaborative effort between Sharon and her son Eli where they specialize in growing native plants with an emphasis on trees. Many of their products are available at Pumpkin Vine Family Farm Market in Somerville from May through December.

Please note this program is a change from the previously scheduled meeting.

Following the program, tea and cookies will be served by this month’s tea committee: Peggy Farrell, Faith Healy, Marion Mundy, and Carol Rice-Dempsey. All are welcome and new members can join at any time.

For more information follow the Old Bristol Garden Club on Facebook. Come make new friends and learn about horticultural endeavors in Maine.

