Old Bristol Historical Society Kicks Off the Season May 27

The Old Bristol Historical Society will inaugurate the season with a reception and exhibit opening at the Bristol History Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 27.

Attendees will enjoy complimentary pastries as local musician Jan Bacon plays and sings under the tent. At 11 a.m., there will be a ribbon-cutting for the archival vault, which will preserve local historical records for generations to come.

The day will also see the premier of the new gallery exhibit titled “Supplies, Sundries & Sustenance: The Stores of Bristol, 1855-1970.”

The Bristol History Center is located on Route 130 at 2089 Bristol Road in New Harbor.

