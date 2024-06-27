Old Bristol Historical Society News

The Old Bristol Historical Society kicks off its popular summer speaker series Sunday, June 30, with its “Down Memory Lane” presentation on the Pemaquid Messenger, Bristol’s hometown newspaper which was published from 1886 to 1897.

The evening’s speaker will be Belinda Osier, chair of the society’s collections committee.

All talks in the series with the exception of Sunday, July 28 will be on Sundays, at the Bristol Mills Congregational Church, 1261 Bristol Road, (Route 130) in Bristol, from 7-8 p.m. Admission is free for Old Bristol Historical Society members and youths under 18 and $5 for non-members.

As one of Bristol’s most important primary sources for this period, the Pemaquid Messenger not only provides a glimpse into the lives of ordinary Bristol folk, but also reveals Bristol’s ongoing struggle to create a successful economic base. During those years, Bristol’s economy was in a state of flux as the old industries of the 19th century were either in decline or had disappeared entirely.

The Pemaquid Messenger reflects the story of those years, as attempts are made to create new businesses and attract new industries. While many of those attempts failed, the Messenger provides a unique insight into the early development of tourism which eventually became one of Bristol’s most successful industries.

July 14—The Ordeal and Triumph of Pemaquid’s John Gyles

The author of more than a dozen books on American history, Gerard Gawalt will take the audience back to the 17th century Maine frontier as seen through the remarkable life of John Gyles. Gyles survived torture and slavery to become commander of English forts in Maine.

July 28 —Risking Lives and Fortunes: The Underground Railroad in Maine

Award-winning writer Mark Leslie will draw on his research from creating his historical novel “True North: Tice’s Story,” about the story of Tice’s escape from slavery and his journey on the Underground Railroad. Please note: this talk will be at the Pemaquid Lighthouse Park Learning Center immediately after the society’s annual meeting.

Aug. 11 –The History of Aquaculture in Midcoast Maine

Featuring guest speaker Dr. Chris Davis, executive director of the Maine Aquaculture Innovation Center, located at the Darling Marine Center, a nonprofit organization supporting research and educational efforts that advance the economic development of marine and freshwater aquaculture in Maine.

Aug. 25—A Day’s Work: Maine People at Work, 1860-1920

Author Bill Bunting will showcase Mainers at work with a collection of historic photographs, putting the images in their social and economic context.

