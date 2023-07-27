Old Bristol Historical Society Social, Duck Race

The Old Bristol Historical Society will be hosting an open house and ice cream social from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, July 30 at the Bristol History Center at 2089 Bristol Road (Route 130). Visitors will be able to tour the new exhibits and enjoy ice cream treats.

The society looks forward to greeting and thanking its members, friends, and donors who have contributed in so many ways to its success.

On Sunday, Aug. 13, the society will hold its third annual Rubber Duckie Race from 3-4 p.m. at the mill at Pemaquid Falls. Purchase tickets in advance for this fun family event and then come watch the little yellow duckies race down the mill roof.

Tickets are $5 each or $25 for a six-quack. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top racers and to the last place Pokey Duckie.

Tickets can be purchased at the following locations:

Old Bristol Historical Society ice cream social, 2-4 p.m., Sunday, July 30 at the mill at Pemaquid Falls

Old Bristol Historical Society Bristol History Center, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, 2089 Bristol Road

Olde Bristol Days, all day Saturday, Aug. 12, Pemaquid Beach

Sherman’s Maine Coast Book Shop, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays, 158 Main St., Damariscotta

Bristol Congregational Church fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 and 6:15-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6.

Sponsorships can also be purchased by emailing Pat Porter at porterpescapees@gmail.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

