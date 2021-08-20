Old Bristol Historical Society’s Ice Cream Social Aug. 22

From 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22, the Old Bristol Historical Society will host an old-fashioned ice cream social at the Bristol History Center and Mill at Pemaquid Falls, 2089 Bristol Road in Pemaquid.

Attendees may tour the exciting new facility that brings alive an important aspect of history going back to the 17th century. Guided tours of the Mill itself will give visitors a preview of how the Mill functioned to support the local community over the past 300 years. Attendees will also see what it will offer when the restoration is completed.

Most importantly, the society will honor the donors and volunteers who have made all of this possible. Restorations have come a long way because of generous and committed folks, and it is time to formally appreciate and give thanks for their part in this progress.

All are invited to join the Old Bristol Historical Society for a scoop of ice cream topped with a dollop of history. The historic Thompson Ice House of South Bristol donated some of the ice cream. Round Top Ice Cream in Damariscotta has supplied the rest. Music will be provided by Jan Bacon and Tirk Wilder.

The event will be held rain or shine.

