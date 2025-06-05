Olde Bristol Days Announces 12th Annual Vintage Car Show

Organizers of the Olde Bristol Days Williams-Fossett Vintage Car Show are gearing up for this year’s event, which will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 9 at Bristol Consolidated School on Bristol Road in Bristol.

The event, now in its 12th year, is part of the traditional Olde Bristol Days celebration, which features crafters, vendors, a variety of food choices, live music, the Merritt Brackett Lobster Boat Races, fireworks over the water, and so much more. Olde Bristol Days offers fun activities and a bonding experience for the entire family.

The annual Olde Bristol Days parade is causing lots of excitement, too. Many of the fabulous vehicles registered for the vintage car show will also appear in the parade.

To register one or more vehicles, email organizers at jftv1@verizon.net or call 973-533-9336. Six trophies will be awarded, including the popular “Kids’ Pick,” which is chosen by children 12 and under.

