Online Talk Provides Insights to Rachel Carson

In an online talk hosted by Lincoln County Historical Association and the Old Bristol Historical Society, conservationist Barbara St. John Vickery will explain how a shy, retiring, humble person who lacked the usual scientific credentials became recognized as a major force in national scientific debates.

In her talk at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 25, Vickery will discuss Rachel Carson’s ties to Lincoln County and the role of her writings in the growth of the environmental movement. She will suggest ways Carson’s work can inform current debates on climate and conservation and answer any questions about one of the Midcoast’s most influential figures.

The talk is free, but pre-registration is required. To register, go to lincolncountyhistory.org or bit.ly/48dxPo5.

A rare plant botanist, Vickery joined the staff of The Nature Conservancy Maine in 1983 as director of science and stewardship. She later served as director of conservation programs until her retirement in 2017. After the death of her husband, Peter Vickery, she worked with a team to edit his life work, “Birds of Maine,” which was published in 2020.

Vickery currently serves on the Maine Board of Environmental Protection and the board of the Forest Society of Maine. She is an active member of the Citizen’s Climate Lobby, Midcoast Maine chapter, and is a member of six local organizations whose trails she uses regularly.

Lincoln County Historical Association is a non-profit organization that provides stewardship for the 1754 Chapman-Hall House in Damariscotta, the 1761 Pownalborough Court House in Dresden, and the 1811 Old Jail and Museum in Wiscasset. For more information, go to lincolncountyhistory.org or find Lincoln County Historical Association (Maine) on Facebook

The Old Bristol Historical Society collects, preserves, and shares the Bristol region’s rich history and prehistory for present and future generations. The historical society hosts a summer lecture series, organizes history tours for schoolchildren, and publishes a semi-annual newsletter.

In 2020, the society established the Bristol History Center at 2089 Bristol Road, which includes the historic mill at Pemaquid Falls. The society is currently in the process of raising funds to restore the mill, create exhibit spaces, and establish a research center and office headquarters in the former retail space located on the property.

For more information, go to oldbristolhistoricalsociety.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

