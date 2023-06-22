Open Mic Fundraiser at Inn Along the Way July 1

Kick off summer and Fourth of July weekend by enjoying the sounds and spirit of summer’s awakening. A celebration of music, song, and spoken word will take place from 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 1 in the big red barn at Inn Along the Way, 741 Main St. in Damariscotta.

Artist performances, inn tours, and hay field walks are all part of the ambiance at this by-donation open mic fundraiser in support of the Inn Along the Way. The model of Inn Along the Way is a unique and innovative community design in which older adults live interdependently in a neighborhood-style setting of small, environmentally friendly homes.

Finntown Road, whose performance on the main stage will begin at 3 p.m., is a group of four talented Midcoast Mainers who banded together after years of playing music at a local tavern. Reinterpreting everything from old songs of the sea to folk, rock and popular music, and even some originals, Brian Dunn (mandolin, banjo, vocals), Laura Buxbaum (cello, vocals), John Couch (guitar, harmonica, vocals) and John Monterisi (guitar, vocals) are well known by local audiences for their engaging performance style and vocal/instrumental arrangements.

In traditional Maine coast fashion, community members attending the inn’s Say Hello to Summer lawn and barn party are encouraged to bring a picnic. Guests will be surrounded with an eclectic mix of music, song, verse, dance, community fun and laughter. Musicians and performing artists from all genres and generations: this is your opportunity to step onto the spring stage beginning at 1:30 p.m. Performer sign-in begins at 1 p.m.

For more information about open mic participation or the Say Hello to Summer musical fundraiser schedule, call Sylvia Tavares at 766-8469 or email sylviatavares502@gmail.com.

For more information about Inn Along the Way, go to innalongtheway.org, call Sherry Flint at 751-6261, or email info@innalongtheway.org.

